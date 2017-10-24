Edition:
Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)

BAB.L on London Stock Exchange

824.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
824.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,598,010
52-wk High
1,038.00
52-wk Low
794.50

Wed, Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Babcock Intl trading in line, outlook unchanged​

* ‍group is trading in line with our expectations and outlook for year is unchanged​

BRIEF-Babcock full year profit before tax up 7.6 percent to 494.8 million pounds

* 76% of revenue in place for 2017/18; 52% in place for 2018/19

