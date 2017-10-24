Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)
BAB.L on London Stock Exchange
824.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
824.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
824.00
824.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,598,010
1,598,010
52-wk High
1,038.00
1,038.00
52-wk Low
794.50
794.50
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 20 2017
BRIEF-Babcock Intl trading in line, outlook unchanged
* group is trading in line with our expectations and outlook for year is unchanged
BRIEF-Babcock full year profit before tax up 7.6 percent to 494.8 million pounds
* 76% of revenue in place for 2017/18; 52% in place for 2018/19
Select another date:
- 3 Neil Woodford bargain picks
- Simply the best growth stocks in the FTSE 100?
- Should you buy these three shares after today's updates?
- Will Trident renewal boost the fortunes of these 3 defence industry giants?
- Should you buy Marks and Spencer Group plc, Dixons Carphone plc and Babcock International Group plc following today's updates?
- Are Purplebricks Group PLC, Babcock International Group PLC And Bodycote PLC Set To Beat The FTSE 100?