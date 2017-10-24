BAE Systems PLC (BAES.L)

BAE to bid with Cammell-Laird to build five warships Oct 18 Britain's biggest defense contractor BAE Systems Plc will make a joint bid with Liverpool-based shipbuilder Cammell-Laird to manufacture five warships for the British government, BAE said on Wednesday.

North Korea likely behind Taiwan SWIFT cyber heist: BAE TORONTO Cyber-security firm BAE Systems Plc said on Monday it believes the North Korean Lazarus hacking group is likely responsible for a recent cyber heist in Taiwan, the latest in a string of hacks targeting the global SWIFT messaging system.

BAE to cut 2,000 jobs as Typhoon fighter orders stall LONDON BAE Systems' new boss will cut around 2,000 jobs at Britain's biggest defence contractor to tackle dwindling orders for the Typhoon fighter jet and the loss of revenue from Cold-War era aircraft nearing retirement.

Britain will work to avoid compulsory redundancies at BAE LONDON Britain said it would work with defence contractor BAE Systems to keep compulsory redundancies to a minimum after the company announced nearly 2,000 job cuts on Tuesday.