Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.BO)
BAJA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
3,214.85INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs3,215.85
Open
Rs3,235.00
Day's High
Rs3,235.00
Day's Low
Rs3,196.00
Volume
5,515
Avg. Vol
23,923
52-wk High
Rs3,310.20
52-wk Low
Rs2,510.00
Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK
Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.
India's Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner
MUMBAI, July 21 India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.
