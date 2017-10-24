Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS)
BAJA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,208.40INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.25 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs3,217.65
Open
Rs3,210.55
Day's High
Rs3,229.00
Day's Low
Rs3,195.25
Volume
120,331
Avg. Vol
278,677
52-wk High
Rs3,315.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,510.00
Tue, Aug 8 2017
Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK
Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.
India's Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner
MUMBAI, July 21 India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.
