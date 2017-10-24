Edition:
Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)

BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

792.00INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs794.05
Open
Rs794.00
Day's High
Rs801.00
Day's Low
Rs783.25
Volume
274,531
Avg. Vol
829,927
52-wk High
Rs808.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20

BRIEF-Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct

* June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year

BRIEF-S R Industries says Bata India is new addition to co's client list‍​

* Says Bata India is new addition to co's client list

BRIEF-Bata India recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share

BRIEF-Bata India March-qtr profit rises 27 pct

* March quarter net profit 359 million rupees , up 27 percent

