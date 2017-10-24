Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)
BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
792.00INR
10:07am BST
792.00INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-0.26%)
Rs-2.05 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs794.05
Rs794.05
Open
Rs794.00
Rs794.00
Day's High
Rs801.00
Rs801.00
Day's Low
Rs783.25
Rs783.25
Volume
274,531
274,531
Avg. Vol
829,927
829,927
52-wk High
Rs808.00
Rs808.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20
Rs399.20
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct
* June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year
BRIEF-S R Industries says Bata India is new addition to co's client list
* Says Bata India is new addition to co's client list Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bata India recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bata India March-qtr profit rises 27 pct
* March quarter net profit 359 million rupees , up 27 percent
Select another date: