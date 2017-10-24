Edition:
Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE)

BAYGn.DE on Xetra

117.20EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€117.25
Open
€117.35
Day's High
€117.50
Day's Low
€116.50
Volume
244,509
Avg. Vol
1,860,122
52-wk High
€123.90
52-wk Low
€86.03

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Bayer files for Japanese approval of extended half-life Hemophilia A compound

* Submits its extended half-life Hemophilia A compound for marketing authorization in Japan​

European shares climb to four-month high, boosted by Bayer

LONDON/MILAN European shares hit their highest in nearly four months on Friday, helped by gains in Bayer , after the German drugmaker sold assets that will pave the way for its acquisition of Monsanto .

BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion

FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .

FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros (5.26 billion pounds)in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal

FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

Bayer's gains help European shares hit four-month high

MILAN European shares hit their highest in nearly four months on Friday, helped by gains in Bayer after an asset sale deal paving the way for the German drugmaker's $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto .

