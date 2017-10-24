Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE)
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Bayer files for Japanese approval of extended half-life Hemophilia A compound
* Submits its extended half-life Hemophilia A compound for marketing authorization in Japan
European shares climb to four-month high, boosted by Bayer
LONDON/MILAN European shares hit their highest in nearly four months on Friday, helped by gains in Bayer , after the German drugmaker sold assets that will pave the way for its acquisition of Monsanto .
* Profit warning hits UK engineer GKN (Adds details, updates prices at close)
BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion
FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .
BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal
FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.
Bayer's gains help European shares hit four-month high
MILAN European shares hit their highest in nearly four months on Friday, helped by gains in Bayer after an asset sale deal paving the way for the German drugmaker's $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto .
