BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)

BBA.L on London Stock Exchange

308.10GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.60 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
309.70
Open
310.20
Day's High
310.20
Day's Low
307.90
Volume
713,036
Avg. Vol
1,702,759
52-wk High
324.50
52-wk Low
241.80

Mon, Jun 5 2017

BBA Aviation CEO Pryce to retire early

British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation PLC said on Monday that Chief Executive Simon Pryce would retire early and leave the company at the end of June.

BRIEF-UK's CMA accepts undertakings in Menzies-BBA aviation deal

April 25 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

