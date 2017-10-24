Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA)

Banco do Brasil to use $1 billion from debt sales in foreign ops RIO DE JANEIRO State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA will channel $1 billion it raised in seven-year notes on Wednesday to foreign operations, the bank's chief financial officer told journalists on a conference call.

Banco do Brasil to sell entire Neoenergia stake in IPO SAO PAULO, Sept 1 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA plans to fully sell a 9 percent stake in Neoenergia SA, the Brazilian power utility that is working on an initial public offering in coming months.

Banco do Brasil to book $65 mln gain with Neoenergia M&A SAO PAULO State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA plans to book a 205 million-real ($65 million) non-recurring gain this quarter after an increase in the value of an investment.

Banco do Brasil sees recurring profit at mid-point of forecast SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Banco do Brasil SA expects to meet the mid-point of a target for recurring net income this year, as cost and expense control might help the state-controlled lender to offset declining interest income and shrinking loan book disbursements, executives said on Friday.

UPDATE 2-Banco do Brasil lowers guidance as recovery hits a snag SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Banco do Brasil SA's loan book and interest income should shrink this year, executives said on Thursday, as a spike in second-quarter corporate defaults slowed the recovery of the nation's No. 1 state-controlled lender.

Banco do Brasil sees return on equity converging on cost of capital SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Banco do Brasil SA's operations could soon be profitable again in the coming quarters, executives said on Thursday, underscoring efforts to cut costs and boost efficiency as interest rates decline.