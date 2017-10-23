Bombardier Inc (BBDa.TO)

Airbus CSeries deal could boost Belfast jobs - Greg Clark LONDON/MONTREAL A deal giving Airbus SE a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets should lead to extra work for the Canadian planemaker's factory in Northern Ireland, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Friday after meeting with executives from both companies.

Airbus CSeries deal could boost Belfast jobs - UK minister LONDON/MONTREAL A deal giving Airbus SE a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets should lead to extra work for the Canadian planemaker's factory in Northern Ireland, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Friday after meeting with executives from both companies.

Airbus sees CSeries jets grabbing major global market share: CEO MONTREAL Airbus SE expects to sell "thousands" of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries aircraft, capturing half the global market for smaller single-aisle commercial jets, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Airbus CSeries deal could boost Belfast jobs -UK minister LONDON/MONTREAL Oct 20 A deal giving Airbus SE a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets should lead to extra work for the Canadian planemaker's factory in Northern Ireland, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Friday after meeting with executives from both companies.

UPDATE 2-Airbus sees CSeries jets grabbing major global market share -CEO MONTREAL, Oct 20 Airbus SE expects to sell "thousands" of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries aircraft, capturing half the global market for smaller single-aisle commercial jets, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday.

Airbus CEO says expects to sell "thousands" of CSeries jets MONTREAL, Oct 20 Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday he believes aerospace analysts are underestimating demand for Bombardier Inc's CSeries planes and said the company would sell "thousands" of the 110-to-130 seat jets.

UK business minister travels to Canada for talks on Bombardier deal LONDON British Business Secretary Greg Clark will hold talks in Canada on Friday to discuss Airbus SE's plans to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jetliner program aimed at helping it avoid high U.S. import tariffs.

UK business minister travels to Canada for talks on Bombardier deal LONDON, Oct 20 British Business Secretary Greg Clark will hold talks in Canada on Friday to discuss Airbus SE's plans to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jetliner program aimed at helping it avoid high U.S. import tariffs.