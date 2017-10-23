Edition:
United Kingdom

Bombardier Inc (BBDa.TO)

BBDa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.85CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$2.85
Open
$2.88
Day's High
$2.88
Day's Low
$2.84
Volume
144,707
Avg. Vol
93,070
52-wk High
$2.97
52-wk Low
$1.87

Sat, Oct 21 2017

Airbus sees CSeries jets grabbing major global market share - CEO

MONTREAL Airbus SE expects to sell "thousands" of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries aircraft, capturing half the global market for smaller single-aisle commercial jets, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday.

UK business minister travels to Canada for talks on Bombardier deal

LONDON British Business Secretary Greg Clark will hold talks in Canada on Friday to discuss Airbus SE's plans to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jetliner program aimed at helping it avoid high U.S. import tariffs.

