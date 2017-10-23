Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box Reit acquires 124 acres of development land for 65 mln stg * Acquisition of 124 acres of prime london distribution development land at Littlebrook, Dartford for 65 million pounds ($84.59 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7684 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG * Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG