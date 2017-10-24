Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.MC)

BBVA selected to buy Deutsche Bank Spain - El Confidencial MADRID, Sept 5 Spanish bank BBVA has been selected as the only interested party to buy Deutsche Bank's unit in Spain in the second round of its sale process, news outlet El Confidencial reported on Tuesday.

BBVA in talks to sell Chilean bank to Scotiabank MADRID/TORONTO BBVA said on Thursday it was looking at the possible sale of its retail bank in Chile after Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia expressed an interest in buying up to 100 percent.

UPDATE 2-BBVA in talks to sell Chilean bank to Scotiabank * Scotiabank focused on Asia Pacific region (Adds statement by Scotiabank)

BRIEF-BBVA sells loan portfolio with nominal value of 600 mln euros ‍​ * SELLS LOAN PORTFOLIO WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 600 MILLION EUROS TO COMPANY AFFILIATED WITH CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ‍​

BBVA's weak margins in Spain offset by strong Mexican performance MADRID Spanish bank BBVA reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday as lower lending income in its home market was partially offset by a strong performance in Mexico.

UPDATE 1-BBVA's weak margins in Spain offset by strong Mexican performance MADRID, July 27 Spanish bank BBVA reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday as lower lending income in its home market was partially offset by a strong performance in Mexico.

CORRECTED-Spain's BBVA Q2 net profit down 1.4 pct from same period last year MADRID, July 27 Spain's BBVA posted on Thursday a 1.4 percent fall in net profit in the second quarter against the same period last year due to lower extraordinary gains and pressure on lending income in Spain.

Fitch Affirms BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s (BBVA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. This rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on Spain's sovereign rating (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Spain to Positive; Affirms at 'BBB+', dated 21 July 2017 at www.fit