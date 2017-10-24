Edition:
Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

BC8G.DE on Xetra

67.99EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.05 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
€69.04
Open
€68.81
Day's High
€68.98
Day's Low
€67.88
Volume
61,788
Avg. Vol
52,064
52-wk High
€69.68
52-wk Low
€42.28

BRIEF-Bechtle signs third framework agreement with German armed forces

* Says German army's information technology procurement agency has awarded Bechtle framework agreement for it components and services.

BRIEF-Bechtle to issue bonus shares

* Says each shareholder will receive one additional share, a so-called bonus share, for each share they currently own

BRIEF-Bechtle ‍wins NATO contract worth up to 45 mln euros

* Says Nnato Communications and Information (NCI) agency has accepted Bechtle's bid for a framework contract to fulfil its it component needs​

BRIEF-Bechtle affirms 2017 guidance after Q1 results

* Q1 pretax margin 3.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

