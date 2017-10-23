BCE Inc (BCE.TO)
59.26CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.02 (+0.03%)
$59.24
$59.22
$59.46
$59.17
672,684
1,162,485
$63.00
$56.80
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Bell Canada to redeem outstanding $300 million of 4.88% debentures, series M-36, due April 26, 2018
* Bell Canada says to redeem effective on Oct 9, prior to maturity, outstanding $300 million of 4.88% debentures, Series M-36, due April 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-36 debentures due April 2018
* Bce- to redeem effective on oct 9, 2017 prior to maturity, outstanding $300 million principal amount of 4.88% debentures, series m-36, due april 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bell Canada announces offering of MTN debentures
* Announced public offering of CDN $1.5 billion of MTN debentures in two series pursuant to its medium term notes (MTN) program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-Canada's BCE hurt by cable competition; wireless 'saves the day'
TORONTO, Aug 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecom company, reported strong wireless growth on Thursday but signaled major cable rivals and smaller resellers were hurting its fixed-line business.
Canada's BCE profit drops as expenses rise; maintains outlook
TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's largest telecom company, BCE Inc, posted a 2.1 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Thursday as expenses climbed, but stuck to its full-year forecast as the acquisition of regional operator Manitoba Telecom Services boosted revenue.
BRIEF-Bell 525 Relentless resumes flight test program
* Says Bell 525 Relentless program resumed flight test activity after receiving experimental certificate renewal from FAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bell Helicopter says its Bell 505 Jet Ranger X receives FAA Certification
* Bell Helicopter says its Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canada's Bell says it ignored hackers payment demands, some info leaked
TORONTO A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.
UPDATE 1-Canada's Bell says it ignored hackers payment demands, some info leaked
TORONTO, May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.
Canadian privacy chief says he is reviewing Bell hack
May 16 Canadian Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien said his agency is still gathering data about a hack at Bell Canada parent BCE Inc, which the country's largest telecommunications carrier said exposed about 1.9 million customer email addresses.