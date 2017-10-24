Edition:
United Kingdom

Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L)

BDEV.L on London Stock Exchange

696.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
695.00
Open
695.00
Day's High
696.50
Day's Low
689.00
Volume
4,485,109
Avg. Vol
5,175,921
52-wk High
698.00
52-wk Low
430.40

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 6 2017

Photo

FTSE dips as financials, Barratt take a hit

LONDON British shares fell on Wednesday, weighed down by losses among banks and housebuilders although they ended off lows hit on simmering geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE dips as financials, Barratt take a hit

* Barratt leads losers after update (Adds details, closing prices)

BRIEF-UK's biggest builder Barratt buoyant as profit rises

* 39.0% increase in final ordinary dividend per share to 17.1p (2016: 12.3p) together with 17.3p special dividend per share

Barratt Developments appoints White as CFO

Britain's biggest builder, Barratt Developments, on Thursday appointed Jessica White as chief financial officer with immediate effect, five months after the former CFO left by mutual agreement.

Britain's Barratt Developments appoints White as CFO

June 22 Britain's biggest builder, Barratt Developments, on Thursday appointed Jessica White as chief financial officer with immediate effect, five months after the former CFO left by mutual agreement.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More BDEV.L Market Views