Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA)

Brazil court clears JBS unit's sale to Minerva, paper says SAO PAULO, July 13 A Brazilian appeals court has cleared the $300 million planned sale of JBS SA's South American meatpacking unit to rival Minerva SA, as the world's No. 1 meatpacker copes with fallout from a corruption probe involving its controlling family, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Thursday.

Brazil watchdog approves Minerva's purchase of JBS Mercosur assets SAO PAULO Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved on Monday Minerva SA's purchase of rival JBS SA's South American assets without restrictions.

UPDATE 1-Brazilian top court justice rejects JBS appeal on assets sale BRASILIA, July 3 A Brazilian Supreme Court justice rejected an appeal from the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, to overrule a lower-court ruling that halted the sale of $300 million worth of South American assets to Minerva SA, according to a court document.

Minerva to export fresh beef to the U.S. from Uruguay due to ban SAO PAULO, June 23 Minerva SA will export fresh beef to the United States from Uruguay instead of Brazil after the U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended Brazilian imports due to safety concerns, according to a Friday securities filing.

Exclusive - Brazil judge blocks $300 million JBS asset sale to Minerva BRASILIA A federal judge in Brazil ordered meatpacker JBS SA to halt the sale of $300 million worth of South American assets to Minerva SA , according to court documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Brazil's JBS Minerva deal signals retreat from Argentina SAO PAULO The world's largest meat processor, JBS SA, has agreed to sell its Argentine operations to a smaller rival, retreating from a top beef-producing nation that was once a springboard for an aggressive international expansion.