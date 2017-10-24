Edition:
United Kingdom

Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

BGAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,346.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

116.00 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
14,230.00
Open
14,300.00
Day's High
14,385.00
Day's Low
14,065.00
Volume
569,199
Avg. Vol
2,805,447
52-wk High
17,278.00
52-wk Low
13,322.00

Fri, Jul 28 2017

Barclays suffers £1.2 billion first-half loss from Africa sale

LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.

Barclays Africa's first-half profit rises 7 percent despite South African downturn

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.

Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout

JOHANNESBURG Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

