Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)
14,346.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
116.00 (+0.82%)
14,230.00
14,300.00
14,385.00
14,065.00
569,199
2,805,447
17,278.00
13,322.00
Fri, Jul 28 2017
Barclays suffers £1.2 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.
Barclays Africa's first-half profit rises 7 percent despite South African downturn
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.
UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct despite S. African downturn
JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.
Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout
JOHANNESBURG Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.
