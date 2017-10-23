BGEO Group PLC (BGEO.L)

BRIEF-BGEO Group says ‍Giorgi Alpaidze will assume role of group CFO with immediate effect​ * ‍GIORGI ALPAIDZE WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GROUP CFO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

BRIEF-BGEO says JSC Bank of Georgia signs $75 mln trade finance club facility * JSC BANK OF GEORGIA SIGNED A ONE-YEAR US$75 MILLION CLUB TRADE FINANCE FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Georgia's BGEO profit up ahead of banking, investment split Aug 16 Georgia's BGEO Group Plc, which is planning to split its banking and investment businesses, said on Wednesday its second quarter pre-tax profit rose to 128.1 million Georgian laris ($54 million), from 46.5 million a year earlier.

BGEO Q2 profit nearly triples on growth at banking, healthcare businesses Aug 16 BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia, on Wednesday reported a near-tripling in second-quarter pre-tax profit, helped by higher income in its banking and healthcare businesses.

BRIEF-BGEO says Q2 pretax profit rises * Q2 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX GEL 128.1 MILLION VERSUS GEL 46.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO

Georgia's BGEO to demerge into London-listed banking, investment arms July 3 BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia, said it intended to demerge into two London-listed firms - a banking business and an investment business.