Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)
BHEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
88.40INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.65 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs86.75
Open
Rs87.25
Day's High
Rs88.70
Day's Low
Rs85.80
Volume
12,842,300
Avg. Vol
6,728,142
52-wk High
Rs121.83
52-wk Low
Rs77.40
Fri, May 5 2017
OSLO Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
OSLO, May 5 Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
Norway's wealth fund excludes India's Bharat Heavy Electricals from investments
OSLO, May 5 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
