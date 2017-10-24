Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel * Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 mln - term sheet MUMBAI, Aug 7 Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

India's Bharti Infratel Q1 consol profit falls about 12 pct, misses estimates July 24 Telecom tower infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel Ltd on Monday said its consolidated profit fell about 12 percent in the first quarter, hurt by higher tax expenses.

BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel June-qtr consol PAT down 12 pct * June quarter consol PAT 6.64 billion rupees versus 7.56 billion rupees

BRIEF-Bharti Infratel seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Devender Singh Rawat as MD & CEO * Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Devender Singh Rawat as managing director & chief executive officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2toh1uO) Further company coverage:

India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.