BHP Billiton PLC (BILJ.J)

BHP first quarter iron ore output hurt by mine fire, guidance intact Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June, but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up - sources LONDON Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up -sources * Elliott met investors in London, South Africa and Australia

BHP Billiton to progress on output resumption at Gulf platforms HOUSTON Australian oil producer BHP Billiton started mobilizing staff to its Neptune and Shenzi platforms at the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Nate, expecting to make progress on resuming output over the next 24 hours, the firm said on Monday.