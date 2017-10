Biotest AG (BIOG_p.DE)

BRIEF-Biotest H1 result swings to loss of 17.8 million euros * H1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FELL 11 PERCENT TO 247.1 MILLION EUR

BRIEF-Biotest takes over plasma supplier Cara Plasma s.r.o. * ‍BIOTEST TAKES OVER CARA PLASMA S.R.O. WITH ONE PLASMA COLLECTION CENTRE IN CZECH REPUBLIC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings: offer for Biotest accepted for 89.9 pct of share capital‍​‍​ * TIANCHENG (GERMANY) PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS AG - AFTER END OF ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OFFER ACCEPTED FOR 17.8 MILLION BIOTEST SHARES, THAT IS 89.9% SHARE CAPITAL‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Biotest reaches 2nd milestone in expansion project * DGAP-NEWS: BIOTEST AG: BIOTEST REACHES 2ND MILESTONE IN BIOTEST NEXT LEVEL EXPANSION PROJECT

BRIEF-Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings: additional acceptance period for Biotest tender offer * START OF MANDATORY ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR BIOTEST AG TENDER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings says Kreissparkasse Biberach tenders 15.17 pct stake in Biotest * TIANCHENG PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS AG - KREISSPARKASSE BIBERACH TENDERS 15.17% STAKE IN BIOTEST AG INTO TIANCHENG (GERMANY) PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS AG'S TENDER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang aims to indirectly own stake in Germany's Biotest * Says it plans to invest 2.05 billion yuan ($301.78 million) in Tiancheng International Investment Ltd, which plans to acquire stake in Germany's Biotest AG

BRIEF-Biotest ‍sells US therapy business to Adma Biologics, Inc.​ * ‍RECEIVES ALSO DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF SPECIFIED CURRENT PRODUCT AND A RIGHT OF FIRST OFFER FOR DISTRIBUTION OF FUTURE PRODUCTS OF ADMA FOR EUROPE, NEAR AND MIDDLE EAST AND SELECTED ASIAN COUNTRIES​