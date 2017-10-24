Biomerieux SA (BIOX.PA)

BRIEF-Biomerieux H1 operating income rises to 163 million euros * IS NOW TARGETING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR OF BETWEEN 9 PCT AND 10 PCT

BRIEF-Bim Q2 net profit rises 50% to 216.4 mln lira, revises 2017 revenue growth outlook to 20-23% * REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 6.21 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.91 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Biomérieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability on VITEK® MS * BIOMÉRIEUX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR EXPANDED PATHOGEN IDENTIFICATION CAPABILITY ON VITEK® MS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Sysmex and Biomérieux agreed to dissolve JV Sysmex Biomérieux co., ltd. * SYSMEX AND BIOMÉRIEUX AGREED TO DISSOLVE THE JOINT VENTURE SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX CO., LTD.

BRIEF-Biomerieux H1 sales up at 1,134 million euros * SALES UP 11.3% OVER FIRST HALF AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION​

Veneto Banca says has started process to sell stake in BIM MILAN Veneto Banca, one of two troubled regional lenders Italy is winding down, said on Thursday it had started the process to sell its controlling stake in private banking group BIM .

