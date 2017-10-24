Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.67 billion rupees
India's Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 pct
Oct 17 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 11.12 billion rupees versus 11.23 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y
* Says September total sales of 428,752 vehicles versus 376,765 vehicles last year.
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto August total sales up 3 pct
* Says August total sales of 335,031 vehicles versus 325,347 vehicles last year
Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK
Aug 8 Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.
BRIEF-Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles UK announces partnership
* Says Triumph Motorcycles UK and Bajaj Auto India announce a new partnership
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto July total sales down 6.7 pct
* Says July total sales of 307,727 vehicles versus 329,833 vehicles last year
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment June-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct
* Consol June quarter share of profit on investment in associates 5.25 billion rupees versus 4.80 billion rupees year ago
India's Bajaj Auto Q1 profit falls about 6 pct
July 20 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a 5.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as sales were hit by the changeover to BS-IV compliant vehicles and the transition to the new Goods and Services Tax (GST).