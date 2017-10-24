Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS)
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance Sept-qtr PAT rises about 36.5 pct
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 5.69 billion rupees
BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 10 bln rupees
* Says allotted 10,000 secured redeemable NCDs worth 10 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2wKb3mh Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bajaj Finance approves issue price for QIP at 1,690 rupees per share
* Says approved closure of issue period for QIP on September 8, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xQUYLq Further company coverage:
India's Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 mln share sale to institutions
MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Bajaj Finance to consider issue price for shares to be allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP
* Says to consider and approve issue price for shares to be allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2gIm9Vx Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance authorises opening of QIP on Sept. 5
* Says approved floor price for QIP at INR 1,771.90 per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2wBKRMP Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index
Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S
India's Bajaj Finance takes stake in mobile payments company MobiKwik
Aug 2 India's Bajaj Finance Ltd said on Wednesday, it would buy nearly an 11 percent stake in mobile payments wallet company One MobiKwik Systems Private Ltd for about 2.25 billion rupees ($35.36 million).
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance gets members' nod for issue of NCDs
July 20 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance June quarter net profit up 42 pct
* Net profit in June quarter last year was 4.24 billion rupees; total revenue was 22.82 billion rupees