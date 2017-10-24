Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS)

BRIEF-Bajaj Finance ‍allots NCDs worth 10 bln rupees​ * Says ‍allotted 10,000 secured redeemable NCDs worth 10 billion rupees​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2wKb3mh Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bajaj Finance approves issue price for QIP at 1,690 rupees per share

* Says approved closure of issue period for QIP on September 8, 2017

India's Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 mln share sale to institutions

MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Bajaj Finance to consider issue price for shares to be allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP

* Says to consider and approve issue price for shares to be allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance authorises opening of QIP on Sept. 5

* Says approved floor price for QIP at INR 1,771.90 per share

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd

* Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index

* ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29

India's Bajaj Finance takes stake in mobile payments company MobiKwik

Aug 2 India's Bajaj Finance Ltd said on Wednesday, it would buy nearly an 11 percent stake in mobile payments wallet company One MobiKwik Systems Private Ltd for about 2.25 billion rupees ($35.36 million).

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance gets members' nod for issue of NCDs

July 20 Bajaj Finance Ltd:

* Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs