British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)
603.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
603.50
--
--
--
--
4,016,105
675.50
566.41
Wed, Oct 4 2017
British Land CFO Lucinda Bell to leave in April next year
British Land Chief Financial Officer Lucinda Bell plans to stand down from the board and leave the company in April next year, the property firm said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-British Land says CFO Lucinda Bell to leave company in 2018
BRIEF-British Land Co announces 300 mln pounds unsecured sterling bond issue
Property firm British Land plans £300 million buyback
British Land plans to spend up to 300 million pounds to buy back its shares in this financial year, the property developer said on Tuesday, citing limited investment opportunities.
BRIEF-British Land Company announces 300 mln pounds share buy-back programme
BRIEF-British Land and Oxford Properties complete sale of Leadenhall Building
British Land cuts amount of speculative building
Property company British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was developing before securing tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office customers were taking longer to make decisions on moves.
