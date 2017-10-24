British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)

British Land CFO Lucinda Bell to leave in April next year Oct 4 British Land Chief Financial Officer Lucinda Bell plans to stand down from the board and leave the company in April next year, the property firm said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-British Land Co announces 300 mln pounds unsecured sterling bond issue * SAYS ITS DEBUT STERLING BOND ISSUE FOR £300 MILLION AT A COUPON OF 2.375% FOR 12 YEAR

Property firm British Land plans £300 million buyback British Land plans to spend up to 300 million pounds to buy back its shares in this financial year, the property developer said on Tuesday, citing limited investment opportunities.

BRIEF-British Land and Oxford Properties complete sale of Leadenhall Building * British land and Oxford Properties complete sale of leadenhall building to C C Land