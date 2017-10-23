BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.L)
1,380.00GBp
5:04pm BST
-3.50 (-0.25%)
1,383.50
1,382.50
1,405.02
1,371.00
4,543,009
9,248,078
1,518.50
1,103.00
Thu, Oct 19 2017
BHP presents united front against activist Elliott
LONDON The new chairman of BHP , the world's biggest miner, threw his weight behind his CEO on Thursday after attacks from activist investor Elliott Advisors prompted speculation that the end of Andrew Mackenzie's tenure was imminent.
BHP first quarter iron ore output hurt by mine fire, guidance intact
Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June, but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.
UPDATE 1-BHP Q1 iron ore output hurt by mine fire, guidance intact
Oct 18 Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June, but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.
BHP Q1 iron ore output down 4 pct after mine fire, guidance intact
Oct 18 Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.
Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile
SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.
Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile
SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.
Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up - sources
LONDON Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up -sources
* Elliott met investors in London, South Africa and Australia
BHP Billiton to progress on output resumption at Gulf platforms
HOUSTON Australian oil producer BHP Billiton started mobilizing staff to its Neptune and Shenzi platforms at the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Nate, expecting to make progress on resuming output over the next 24 hours, the firm said on Monday.
BHP BILLITON STARTS REMOBILIZATION TO NEPTUNE, SHENZI OIL PLATFORMS AFTER HURRICANE NATE, EXPECTS TO MAKE PROGRESS ON RESUMING PRODUCTION OVER NEXT 24 HRS
BHP BILLITON STARTS REMOBILIZATION TO NEPTUNE, SHENZI OIL PLATFORMS AFTER HURRICANE NATE, EXPECTS TO MAKE PROGRESS ON RESUMING PRODUCTION OVER NEXT 24 HRS
- Is Evraz plc a better buy than Rio Tinto plc and BHP Billiton plc after today's results?
- Should I top up on mining stocks after today's results?
- Rio Tinto plc & BHP Billiton plc face a £4bn tax threat
- Which resources stock will be the first to soar by 30%+?
- The key difference between Rio Tinto plc and BHP Billiton plc
- 3 FTSE 100 stocks that could collapse in August!