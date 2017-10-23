Boralex Inc (BLX.TO)
BLX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.67CAD
9:00pm BST
22.67CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.13%)
$0.03 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$22.64
$22.64
Open
$22.69
$22.69
Day's High
$22.80
$22.80
Day's Low
$22.59
$22.59
Volume
58,150
58,150
Avg. Vol
130,627
130,627
52-wk High
$23.00
$23.00
52-wk Low
$16.06
$16.06
Select another date:
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Boralex and Infinergy announce JV for wind project in UK
* Boralex and infinergy announce joint venture for 325 mw onshore wind in the uk
BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Boralex announces commercial commissioning of Voie des Monts, Mont de Bagny wind power projects
* Announces commercial commissioning of Voie des Monts, Mont de Bagny wind power projects located in Aisne department and Nord department, France
BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc
* Boralex - caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec has acquired all of class a common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for amount of $287.5 million
BRIEF-Cascades announces the sale of its equity holding in Boralex
* Cascades Inc - has reached an agreement to sell all of its shares in Boralex to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (Caisse) for an amount of $ 287.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: