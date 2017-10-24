Banco Macro SA (BMA.BA)
BMA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
235.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$17.60 (+8.10%)
Prev Close
$217.40
Open
$222.15
Day's High
$235.00
Day's Low
$222.15
Volume
182,977
Avg. Vol
118,960
52-wk High
$235.00
52-wk Low
$95.10
Tue, Oct 17 2017
Fitch Affirms Banco Macro's IDR at 'B'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Macro S.A.'s (Macro) Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Despite recent improvements in Argentina's economic policy framework and improved access to international
BRIEF-Banco Macro S.A. announces primary follow-on offering
* Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Banco Macro S.A. announces pricing of notes offering
* Banco Macro S.A. announces pricing of notes offering under medium-term note program
