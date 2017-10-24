Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG_p.DE)

BMW raided in cartel investigation as Daimler claims immunity MUNICH/BRUSSELS BMW's headquarters were raided by European Union officials investigating an alleged cartel among German carmakers, it said on Friday, as rival Daimler claimed whistleblower status in an effort to avoid fines.

UPDATE 1-BMW, Great Wall confirm Chinese Mini production talks MUNICH/SHANGHAI, Oct 13 Luxury German carmaker BMW is in talks to produce its Mini models in China in partnership with Great Wall Motor Co. , the Chinese carmaker said on Friday.

BRIEF-BMW September group deliveries up 0.8 pct * Says September group deliveries up 0.8 percent at 239,764 vehicles