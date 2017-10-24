BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)

BNP Paribas stops funding shale energy firms, boosts green projects BNP Paribas SA, France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday it would no longer work with oil and natural gas companies that primarily do business in shale or oil sands because it plans to boost support for renewable energy projects.

BRIEF-BNP Paribas says will no longer work with companies that are primarily related to Shale * BNP Paribas takes further measures to accelerate its support of the energy transition

MOVES-Nomura, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch Sept 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Matthew Ponsonby as head of UK corporate banking LONDON, Sept 29 BNP Paribas has hired Matthew Ponsonby as head of UK corporate banking, a newly created role to build on the French bank's plans to expand its business in Britain.

Fitch Affirms BNP Paribas at 'A+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas S.A.'s (BNPP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+' and Derivative Counterparty Rating at 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of

Fitch Corrects Issue Level Rating for BNP Paribas (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken corrective action on an issue level rating for BNP Paribas S.A. (BNPP). It has revised the rating on one issue to assign an 'emr' suffix following the discovery of an error in the application of criteria with respect to these issues. The rating action is as follows: A suffix of 'emr' has been assigned to the 'A+' rating on the issue with ISIN number XS0338694952 to reflect embedded ma