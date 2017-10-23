Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

Canadian Scotiabank looks to sell gold trading unit on scandal - FT Oct 18 Canadian Bank of Nova Scotia has put its gold business up for sale in the aftermath of a massive money laundering scandal centred on a U.S. refinery that involved smuggled gold from South America, the Financial Times reported.

BRIEF-Gulfport Energy enters into tenth amendment to secured revolving credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia * Gulfport Energy Corp says ‍on October 4, 2017 entered into a tenth amendment to secured revolving credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia - SEC filing​

BRIEF-Scotia Capital and AIMCO to sell 2,750,000 shares of TMX group * Scotia Capital Inc and Alberta Investment Management Corporation each agree to sell 2,750,000 common shares of TMX Group Limited

BRIEF-Scotiabank increases prime lending rate * ‍Scotiabank - increasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate from 2.95 per cent to 3.20 per cent, effective September 7​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank CEO says BBVA Chile a "once in lifetime" opportunity TORONTO, Sept 6 Bank of Nova Scotia Chief Executive Brian Porter said on Wednesday the bank's potential acquisition of BBVA's retail business in Chile was a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

BRIEF-Scotiabank says Canadian mortgage market backdrop improved * Scotiabank ceo says backdrop for canadian mortgage market better today than 18 months ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

BBVA in talks to sell Chilean bank to Scotiabank MADRID/TORONTO BBVA said on Thursday it was looking at the possible sale of its retail bank in Chile after Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia expressed an interest in buying up to 100 percent.

