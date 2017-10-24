Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)
Mon, Oct 9 2017
BRIEF-Lypsa Gems & Jewellery repays 35.5 mln rupees to Bank of India
* Says repaid 35.5 million rupees to Bank of India reducing its debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2g5ABqZ Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-India cbank panel pushes new rules so lenders pass on rate cuts more quickly
* Also intended to quicken monetary policy transmission (Adds details, quotes, background)
BRIEF-Bank of India cuts one-year MCLR to 8.30 pct
* Says Bank of India cuts marginal cost based lending rates (MCLRs)
India cenbank gives HDFC Bank "too big to fail" status along with SBI and ICICI
MUMBAI, Sept 4 Reserve Bank of India has added HDFC Bank to a list of "domestic systemically important banks", or the equivalent of "too big to fail", according to a statement on Monday.
BRIEF-Bank of India introduces two-tier system of interest on savings bank deposits
* Says introduces two tier system of interest on savings bank deposits
BRIEF-Bank of India sets interest rate at 4 pct for balances above 5 mln rupees
* Says for balance above INR 5 million, rate of interest to be 4 percent
BRIEF-Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts
Aug 9 Bank Of India MD and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra says:
Bank of India swings to Q1 profit, bad loans fall
Aug 9 Bank of India, the country's sixth biggest lender by assets, reported a first-quarter profit as its bad loan ratio narrowed and loan-loss provisions fell.
BRIEF-Bank of India posts June-qtr profit
* June quarter net profit 877.1 million rupees versus net loss of 7.41 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Bank of India floats request for proposal for sale of 29.96 pct stake in STCI Finance
* Says floated a request for proposal (RFP) for sale of its 29.96 percent stake in its associate company i.e. STCI Finance Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vwye68) Further company coverage: