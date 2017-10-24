Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

UPDATE 1-India cbank panel pushes new rules so lenders pass on rate cuts more quickly * Also intended to quicken monetary policy transmission (Adds details, quotes, background)

BRIEF-Bank of India cuts one-year MCLR to 8.30 pct * Says Bank of India cuts marginal cost based lending rates (MCLRs)

India cenbank gives HDFC Bank "too big to fail" status along with SBI and ICICI MUMBAI, Sept 4 Reserve Bank of India has added HDFC Bank to a list of "domestic systemically important banks", or the equivalent of "too big to fail", according to a statement on Monday.

BRIEF-Bank of India introduces two-tier system of interest on savings bank deposits‍​ * Says introduces two tier system of interest on savings bank deposits‍​

BRIEF-Bank of India sets interest rate at 4 pct for balances above 5 mln rupees * Says for balance above INR 5 million, rate of interest to be 4 percent

BRIEF-Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts Aug 9 Bank Of India MD and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra says:

Bank of India swings to Q1 profit, bad loans fall Aug 9 Bank of India, the country's sixth biggest lender by assets, reported a first-quarter profit as its bad loan ratio narrowed and loan-loss provisions fell.

BRIEF-Bank of India posts June-qtr profit * June quarter net profit 877.1 million rupees versus net loss of 7.41 billion rupees year ago