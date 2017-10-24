Edition:
Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

BOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

141.45INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.55 (+4.86%)
Prev Close
Rs134.90
Open
Rs135.40
Day's High
Rs142.40
Day's Low
Rs135.10
Volume
2,994,204
Avg. Vol
3,895,720
52-wk High
Rs197.20
52-wk Low
Rs99.65

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-Lypsa Gems & Jewellery repays 35.5 mln rupees to Bank of India

* Says repaid 35.5 million rupees to Bank of India reducing its debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2g5ABqZ Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-India cbank panel pushes new rules so lenders pass on rate cuts more quickly

* Also intended to quicken monetary policy transmission (Adds details, quotes, background)

BRIEF-Bank of India cuts one-year MCLR to 8.30 pct

* Says Bank of India cuts marginal cost based lending rates (MCLRs)

India cenbank gives HDFC Bank "too big to fail" status along with SBI and ICICI

MUMBAI, Sept 4 Reserve Bank of India has added HDFC Bank to a list of "domestic systemically important banks", or the equivalent of "too big to fail", according to a statement on Monday.

BRIEF-Bank of India introduces two-tier system of interest on savings bank deposits‍​

* Says introduces two tier system of interest on savings bank deposits‍​

BRIEF-Bank of India sets interest rate at 4 pct for balances above 5 mln rupees

* Says for balance above INR 5 million, rate of interest to be 4 percent

BRIEF-Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts

Aug 9 Bank Of India MD and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra says:

Bank of India swings to Q1 profit, bad loans fall

Aug 9 Bank of India, the country's sixth biggest lender by assets, reported a first-quarter profit as its bad loan ratio narrowed and loan-loss provisions fell.

BRIEF-Bank of India posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 877.1 million rupees versus net loss of 7.41 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Bank of India floats request for proposal for sale of 29.96 pct stake in STCI Finance

* Says floated a request for proposal (RFP) for sale of its 29.96 percent stake in its associate company i.e. STCI Finance Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vwye68) Further company coverage:

