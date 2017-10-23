Booker Group PLC (BOK.L)

UPDATE 1-Britain's Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018 LONDON, Oct 12 British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

Tesco target Booker reports 9 pct first half profit rise​ LONDON, Oct 12 Booker, the British wholesaler that has agreed to a 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco, on Thursday reported a 9 percent rise in first half profit, driven by progress in both catering and retail.

Tesco acquisition target Booker reports second-quarter sales up 1.3 percent British wholesaler Booker Group , which has agreed a 3.7 billion pound takeover by Tesco , said its second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent helped by strength in catering and retail supply.

BRIEF-Booker Group says Q2 like-for-like total sales ‍up 1.3 pct * Q2 GROUP SALES ROSE BY 1.1 PCT ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR WITH NON TOBACCO SALES UP 5.8 PCT

Tesco acquisition target Booker reports Q2 sales up 1.3 pct Sept 14 British wholesaler Booker Group, which has agreed a 3.7 billion pound ($4.89 billion) takeover by Tesco, said its second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent helped by strength in catering and retail supply.

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa LONDON Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa LONDON Britain's Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

Tesco, Booker defend tie-up plan, say suppliers will benefit British supermarket group Tesco and wholesaler Booker have rejected suggestions their planned 3.7 billion pound tie-up will hurt suppliers, saying they should benefit from growth and lower costs as a result of the deal.