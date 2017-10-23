Booker Group PLC (BOK.L)
205.70GBp
4:48pm BST
-0.90 (-0.44%)
206.60
206.60
208.00
205.40
3,149,126
5,622,379
218.50
167.10
Thu, Oct 12 2017
Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018
LONDON British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.
Tesco acquisition target Booker reports second-quarter sales up 1.3 percent
British wholesaler Booker Group , which has agreed a 3.7 billion pound takeover by Tesco , said its second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent helped by strength in catering and retail supply.
Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa
LONDON Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.
Tesco, Booker defend tie-up plan, say suppliers will benefit
British supermarket group Tesco and wholesaler Booker have rejected suggestions their planned 3.7 billion pound tie-up will hurt suppliers, saying they should benefit from growth and lower costs as a result of the deal.
