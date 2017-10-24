Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOSN.AS)
BOSN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
30.17EUR
9:30am BST
30.17EUR
9:30am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.08%)
€0.03 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€30.14
€30.14
Open
€30.13
€30.13
Day's High
€30.27
€30.27
Day's Low
€30.10
€30.10
Volume
55,851
55,851
Avg. Vol
519,864
519,864
52-wk High
€35.51
€35.51
52-wk Low
€27.08
€27.08
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-Boskalis acquires 50 million dollars worth of marine transport contracts
* ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV - BOSKALIS ACQUIRES USD 50 MILLION WORTH OF MARINE TRANSPORT CONTRACTS
Dutch marine services firm Boskalis to trim workforce by around 3 pct
AMSTERDAM, May 15 Dutch marine services company Boskalis said it would cut 230 jobs, or around 3 percent of its workforce, in response to low oil prices that have reduced demand from many of its customers in the offshore oil industry.
Select another date: