Edition:
United Kingdom

Hugo Boss AG (BOSSn.DE)

BOSSn.DE on Xetra

75.91EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.43 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
€75.48
Open
€75.32
Day's High
€76.28
Day's Low
€75.32
Volume
170,426
Avg. Vol
280,762
52-wk High
€77.90
52-wk Low
€52.55

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 13 2017

Photo

German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe

FRANKFURT German financial watchdog Bafin said it was pressing insider trading charges relating to a drop last year in the price of Hugo Boss shares, confirming a Der Spiegel report.

Continue Reading

German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German financial watchdog Bafin said it was pressing insider trading charges relating to a drop last year in the price of Hugo Boss shares, confirming a Der Spiegel report.

Hugo Boss reports first U.S. growth in two years

BERLIN German fashion house Hugo Boss beat second-quarter expectations on Wednesday helped by restructuring and its first rise in U.S. sales in two years, boosting its shares.

Hugo Boss reports first U.S. growth in two years

BERLIN German fashion house Hugo Boss beat second-quarter expectations on Wednesday helped by restructuring and its first rise in U.S. sales in two years, boosting its shares.

UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss reports first U.S. growth in two years

* 2017 capex target trimmed, free cash flow goal up (Adds details, analyst comment)

Hugo Boss reports return to form after restructuring

BERLIN, Aug 2 German fashion house Hugo Boss reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and net profit on Wednesday after a restructuring plan to close stores and cut prices bore fruit and demand picked up in China.

UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief

* CFO post at Hugo Boss has been vacant for more than a year (Adds confirmation)

Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

BRIEF-Hugo Boss set to appoint new CFO later in May

* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

Hugo Boss stumbles on online sales drop; Apple suppliers under scrutiny - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, May 3 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Select another date: