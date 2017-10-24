Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues * France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

Bouygues to get 500 mln-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source PARIS, Sept 27 French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros ($587 million) in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains PARIS French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange , Bouygues and SFR .

UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.

Bouygues, Vinci-led groups win contracts on new "Grand Paris" metro PARIS, July 3 Consortia led by construction groups Bouygues and Vinci have won the last two contracts worth a total of 669 million euros ($762 million) on the new Paris Ligne 15 South metro line that forms part of large-scale expansion plans for the French capital.

BRIEF-EDF agrees interim bonuses for Hinkley Point workers, averting strike June 7 ** EDF Energy and its contractors Laing O'Rourke, Bouygues and Kier-Bam have struck an interim bonus payment agreement for workers employed on EDF's Hinkley Point C nuclear project in southwest Britain, EDF and labour union Unite announced on Wednesday

UPDATE 1-Conglomerate Bouygues keeps goals as telecoms arm improves in Q1 * Would consider playing role in changes in telecoms sector (Adds deputy CEO comments from call, shares)