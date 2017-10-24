Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)
510.70INR
10:20am BST
Rs-0.60 (-0.12%)
Rs511.30
Rs513.50
Rs516.35
Rs505.30
1,622,232
4,391,543
Rs546.10
Rs398.77
Tue, Sep 12 2017
BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's
* India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing
India BPCL revises naphtha export pricing, adds Argus quotes
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 12 India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is revising the formula it uses to price naphtha exports to include the mean prices from Argus Media instead of only relying on S&P Global Platts, a tender document showed.
India cuts oil import plans from Iran by a quarter over gas field row
By Nidhi Verma NEW DELHI, May 2 India plans to order about a quarter less Iranian crude oil than it bought last year, people familiar with the matter said, as state refiners cut term purchase deals over a row between New Delhi and Tehran on development of a natural gas field. The drop in volumes follows India's threat to order state refiners - Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum , Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, and Indian Oil Corp - to reduce purchases from