Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

510.70INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs511.30
Open
Rs513.50
Day's High
Rs516.35
Day's Low
Rs505.30
Volume
1,622,232
Avg. Vol
4,391,543
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77

Tue, Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's

* India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing

India BPCL revises naphtha export pricing, adds Argus quotes

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 12 India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is revising the formula it uses to price naphtha exports to include the mean prices from Argus Media instead of only relying on S&P Global Platts, a tender document showed.

India cuts oil import plans from Iran by a quarter over gas field row

By Nidhi Verma NEW DELHI, May 2 India plans to order about a quarter less Iranian crude oil than it bought last year, people familiar with the matter said, as state refiners cut term purchase deals over a row between New Delhi and Tehran on development of a natural gas field. The drop in volumes follows India's threat to order state refiners - Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum , Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, and Indian Oil Corp - to reduce purchases from

