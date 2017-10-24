Edition:
United Kingdom

Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)

BPOST.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

23.87EUR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
€23.91
Open
€23.82
Day's High
€23.98
Day's Low
€23.80
Volume
21,021
Avg. Vol
283,964
52-wk High
€25.28
52-wk Low
€20.59

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

Photo

Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million

BRUSSELS Bpost , Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 mln

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 Bpost, Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.

Belgium's Bpost to buy U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 Bpost, Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy Radial, the U.S.-based distribution centre operator, for $820 million in cash and debt.

BRIEF-Bpost to acquire Radial

* BPOST TO ACCELERATE THE EXPANSION OF ITS E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS BUSINESS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF RADIAL

EU orders Belgium to scrap restrictive postal licence terms

BRUSSELS The European Commission ordered Belgium on Thursday to end restrictive conditions for postal licences and open up its postal market, dominated by state-owned BPost , or face court action.

Select another date: