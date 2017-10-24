Edition:
United Kingdom

Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)

BPY_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.71CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
$30.64
Open
$30.67
Day's High
$30.79
Day's Low
$30.62
Volume
49,553
Avg. Vol
122,921
52-wk High
$31.50
52-wk Low
$27.40

Wed, Oct 11 2017

Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform

NEW YORK Brookfield Property Partners LP , one of the largest commercial real estate companies, said on Wednesday it has invested in Honest Buildings, a project management start-up that compiles data for property owners to make construction projects more efficient.

Exclusive: Brookfield Property Partners explores options for office assets - sources

Brookfield Property Partners LP is considering options for its office properties in the Northeastern United States that include the potential sale of a stake that could value the portfolio at as much as $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34

* Brookfield property partners reports first quarter 2017 results

