Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA)

BRAP4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.39BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.16 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.55
Open
R$ 24.65
Day's High
R$ 24.86
Day's Low
R$ 24.19
Volume
952,900
Avg. Vol
2,202,898
52-wk High
R$ 28.16
52-wk Low
R$ 12.06

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit one-month high on commodities boost

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit one-month high on commodities boost

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian stocks hit a one-month high on Tuesday as a rally in the prices of commodity boosted shares of local blue-chips Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. China-listed iron ore futures also snapped a three-day losing streak on the back of China's strong steel sector, lifting shares in Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner. Bradespar SA, a key Vale shareholder, were the biggest gainers on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Vale shareholders approve corporate reorganization

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Shareholders of Brazil's Vale SA approved a share conversion plan on Tuesday in a move that should boost transparency, give equal votes to all shares and limit government meddling in the world's No. 1 iron ore producer.

