Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA)

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit one-month high on commodities boost (Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian stocks hit a one-month high on Tuesday as commodity price gains boosted shares of local blue-chips Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. China-listed iron ore futures snapped a three-day losing streak on the back of China's strong steel sector, lifting shares in Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner. Shares in Bradespar SA, a key Vale shareholder, rose about 5 percent. Rising crude futures lifted shar

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit one-month high on commodities boost By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian stocks hit a one-month high on Tuesday as a rally in the prices of commodity boosted shares of local blue-chips Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. China-listed iron ore futures also snapped a three-day losing streak on the back of China's strong steel sector, lifting shares in Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner. Bradespar SA, a key Vale shareholder, were the biggest gainers on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.