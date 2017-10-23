Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)
1,905.00GBp
5:08pm BST
0.00 (+0.00%)
1,905.00
1,912.00
1,923.00
1,904.00
1,514,653
1,848,174
1,923.00
1,367.00
Wed, Jul 19 2017
LONDON British retail tycoon Philip Green has recruited Burberry's chief merchandising officer, Paul Price, to be the boss of his TopShop/TopMan fashion chains and drive their expansion overseas.
LONDON, July 19 British retail tycoon Philip Green has recruited Burberry's chief merchandising officer, Paul Price, to be the boss of his TopShop/TopMan fashion chains and drive their expansion overseas.
BRIEF-Burberry says 68.5 pct of AGM votes in favour of remuneration report, 31.5 pct against
* 68.52 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour to approve director's remuneration report for year ended 31 March 2017, 31.48 percent of votes cast against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Nearly a third of Burberry investors object to top executives' pay
LONDON, July 13 Nearly a third of shareholders in Burberry voted against the luxury goods company's executive pay report on Thursday, despite a move by its new finance chief Julie Brown to head off the opposition by foregoing a share options award worth up to 2.4 million pounds ($3.11 million).
LONDON Nearly a third of shareholders in Burberry voted against the luxury goods company's executive pay report on Thursday, despite a move by its new finance chief Julie Brown to head off the opposition by foregoing a share options award worth up to 2.4 million pounds.
LONDON, July 13 Nearly a third of shareholders at Burberry failed to back the company's executive pay package at its annual general meeting on Thursday.
Rebound in Chinese demand boosts Burberry sales
LONDON Luxury brand Burberry reported better than expected same-store sales in its first quarterly report under new CEO Marco Gobbetti, helped by a rebound in Chinese demand and another good performance in its home British market. | Video
LONDON Luxury brand Burberry reported better than expected same-store sales in its first quarterly report under new CEO Marco Gobbetti, helped by a rebound in Chinese demand and another good performance in its home British market. | Video
Burberry boost, energy strength send FTSE higher
* Carillion finds fresh record low as another broker downgrades
UPDATE 2-Rebound in Chinese demand boosts Burberry sales
* Shares rise 2.8 percent to top FTSE-100 index (Adds CFO comments, shares, analyst reaction)
