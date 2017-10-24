Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd (BRFL.NS)
BRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
125.50INR
10:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Bombay Rayon Fashions approves issuance of shares to SBI under S4A scheme
* Says approved issuance of up to 19.3 million shares to State Bank of India under S4A scheme Source text - http://bit.ly/2gjl4U1 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bombay Rayon Fashions seeks members' nod to issue equity shares on preferential basis
* seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to conversion of WCTL and/or FITL by CDR banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
