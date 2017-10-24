Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA)

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's Braskem terminates supply contract with Venezuela's PDVSA HOUSTON/SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Brazil's Braskem has terminated a contract to buy light virgin naphtha and natural gasoline from Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA that would expire this month, the petrochemical company said on Thursday.

Braskem denies reports on merger of stock classes BRASILIA, Sept 20 Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA said it is not studying a possible share restructuring, according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Brazil's Braskem agrees to settle U.S. class action for $10 mln RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to settle a class action lawsuit with a $10 million payment.

Brazil's Braskem second-quarter net income jumps to 1.142 bln reais SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Brazil's Braskem SA , Latin America's largest petrochemical company, posted second-quarter net income of 1.142 billion reais ($360 million), up from 275 milion reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Braskem eyes U.S. move amid changes to shareholder pact -media reports SAO PAULO, Aug 4 The controlling shareholders of Brazil-based petrochemical producer Braskem SA are considering moving to a U.S. headquarters as they study options to simplify its ownership structure and improve corporate governance, newspapers reported on Friday.

Brazil's Petrobras and Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord -filing SAO PAULO, July 18 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA began discussions with construction company Odebrecht SA to revise the shareholder accord in petrochemical company Braskem SA, the oil company said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Braskem faces stock market suspension SAO PAULO, July 5 Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem may be suspended from Level 1 trading at the São Paulo Stock Exchange after failing to submit certain financial statements within a deadline, stock market operator B3 told Reuters on Wednesday.

