Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)

BRW.L on London Stock Exchange

349.80GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.70 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
351.50
Open
352.20
Day's High
353.60
Day's Low
348.80
Volume
169,714
Avg. Vol
336,350
52-wk High
368.00
52-wk Low
251.15

Wed, Jul 26 2017

Brewin Dolphin third-quarter funds under management up 3.7 percent

LONDON British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter total assets to 39.2 billion pounds ($51.03 billion), helped by net inflows of new client money.

Brewin Dolphin first-half funds up 6.8 percent, boosted by markets, inflows

LONDON British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 6.8 percent rise in first-half funds under management, boosted by market gains and net inflows.

* Net income 147.4 mln stg; interim dividend 4.25 pence (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote)

MOVES-Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin names chief operating officer

May 9 UK-based wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Inc appointed Grant Parkinson as chief operating officer, effective August.

