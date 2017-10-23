Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)
Wed, Jul 26 2017
Brewin Dolphin third-quarter funds under management up 3.7 percent
LONDON British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter total assets to 39.2 billion pounds ($51.03 billion), helped by net inflows of new client money.
Brewin Dolphin first-half funds up 6.8 percent, boosted by markets, inflows
LONDON British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 6.8 percent rise in first-half funds under management, boosted by market gains and net inflows.
MOVES-Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin names chief operating officer
May 9 UK-based wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Inc appointed Grant Parkinson as chief operating officer, effective August.
