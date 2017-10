Basler AG (BSLG.DE)

BRIEF-Basler H1 group sales of EUR 78.5 million ​ * ‍IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2017, GROUP'S INCOMING ORDERS AMOUNTED TO EURO 100.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 50.2 MILLION, +100 %)​

* H1 ‍EBIT: EURO 18.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 5.7 MILLION, +225 %)

BRIEF-Basler increases guidance for financial year 2017 * DGAP-ADHOC: BASLER AG: BASLER AG INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

BRIEF-Basler says acquires mycable GmbhH * ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE INFORMATION ON PURCHASE PRICE​