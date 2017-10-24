BT Group PLC (BT.L)

BT to cut around 130 jobs in Germany -Frankfurter Allgemeine BERLIN, Oct 23 BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, plans to cut about 130 jobs in Germany, Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing Germany chief Stefan Hirscher.

Fitch Affirms BT Group plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group plc's (BT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. BT's ratings take into account its broad scale, business diversification and established market positions across a competitive UK communications market. A series of problems including cash-flow restatements following the discovery of unauthorised accou

BT floats £600 million plan to push broadband into remote corners of UK LONDON Telecoms provider BT has offered to invest up to 600 million pounds to provide faster broadband services to remote parts of the country, the government said on Sunday.

UPDATE 3-BT pays out to avoid court battle over Italian scandal LONDON, July 28 BT suffered a 42 percent drop in quarterly profit after taking a fresh charge to avoid legal claims from two major investors over an Italian accounting scandal.

Britain's FTSE heads for weekly loss as Italy takes toll on BT LONDON, July 28 Britain's major share index slipped, heading for a weaker finish to the week after corporate earnings drove big swings in individual stocks, with BT Friday's biggest faller.

