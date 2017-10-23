BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB_u.TO)
BTB_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.59CAD
9:00pm BST
4.59CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.65%)
$-0.03 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
$4.62
$4.62
Open
$4.60
$4.60
Day's High
$4.61
$4.61
Day's Low
$4.58
$4.58
Volume
232,013
232,013
Avg. Vol
65,203
65,203
52-wk High
$4.93
$4.93
52-wk Low
$4.20
$4.20
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF-BTB announces $22 mln bought deal of trust units
* REIT is finalising its due diligence to buy retail property located in quebec city region for $35.9 million excluding transaction fees
BRIEF-BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of a property
* BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for $2.625 million
BRIEF-BTB closes acquisition of retail property in St-Hubert
* BTB closed the acquisition of a retail property in St-Hubert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-BTB acquires retail property in St-Hubert
* BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for $23.2 million
Select another date: