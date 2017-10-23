Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)
BTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.07CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.14 (-4.36%)
Prev Close
$3.21
Open
$3.23
Day's High
$3.25
Day's Low
$3.05
Volume
2,189,100
Avg. Vol
2,547,150
52-wk High
$7.35
52-wk Low
$2.76
BRIEF-Baytex provides update on impact of Hurricane Harvey
* Baytex Energy Corp - With very little damage to production facilities on Baytex lands, production in Eagle Ford steadily increased
BRIEF-Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey
* Press release - Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey
BRIEF-Baytex reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.35
* Baytex reports solid Q2 2017 results with 5 pct production growth and strong Eagle Ford performance
BRIEF-Baytex Energy says estimate production in first half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d
* Baytex provides operational update - Q2 2017 production up 5%
BRIEF-Baytex Q1 FFO per share $0.35
* Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 69,298 boe/d (79% oil and ngl) during Q1/2017, an increase of 6% from Q4/2016
