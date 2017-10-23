Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)

* Press release - Baytex temporarily shuts in Eagle Ford production due to Hurricane Harvey

* Baytex reports solid Q2 2017 results with 5 pct production growth and strong Eagle Ford performance

* Baytex provides operational update - Q2 2017 production up 5%

* Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 69,298 boe/d (79% oil and ngl) during Q1/2017, an increase of 6% from Q4/2016