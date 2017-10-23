BTG PLC (BTG.L)

BTG to buy Roxwood Medical for up to $80 million British drugs company BTG Plc said on Thursday it will buy U.S.-based cardiovascular catheter maker Roxwood Medical for up to $80 million (£60.60 million).

BRIEF-BTG acquires Roxwood Medical * ACQUIRED ROXWOOD MEDICAL, A PROVIDER OF ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALTY CATHETERS

BRIEF-BTG Plc reiterates full year product sales guidance * ‍SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS AT CER IN FY, WEIGHTED AS EXPECTED TO FIRST HALF.​

BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 million to Wellstat LONDON British drugs company BTG has been ordered to pay damages of $55.8 million (41 million pounds) plus interest and costs to Wellstat Therapeutics in a dispute over the distribution of Vistogard, an antidote to the overdose of two chemotherapy drugs.

BRIEF-BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 mln to Wellstat Therapeutics * ‍a memorandum opinion has been issued against btg in its previously announced litigation with wellstat therapeutics corporation​

BRIEF-BTG says trading since April 1 in line with expectations * Our strong performance in 2016/17 has continued into new financial year