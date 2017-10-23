Edition:
United Kingdom

Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)

BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange

763.00GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.50 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
764.50
Open
766.50
Day's High
766.50
Day's Low
761.50
Volume
439,710
Avg. Vol
749,086
52-wk High
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00

Tue, Oct 3 2017

Britvic cuts 240 jobs in Norwich closure, Unilever could follow

Britain's Britvic Plc announced the closure of its Norwich factory on Tuesday, putting 240 jobs at risk and prompting fellow consumer goods producer Unilever to warn it might follow suite with a neighbouring plant.

Unilever could shut Norwich plant after Britvic withdrawal

Unilever said on Tuesday it was considering options including closing its factory in Norwich after Britvic announced it would end operations on the same site.

BRIEF-Unilever says to review Norwich manufacturing site, options include potential closure

* UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE‍​

UK drinks maker Britvic quarterly sales boosted by sunny June

British soft drinks group Britvic Plc on Thursday said revenue rose 6.5 percent in the three months to July 9, as a sunny month of June lifted sales in Britain and international markets.

Market Views

